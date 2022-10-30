Not Available

A group of longtime friends converge on a fatal course with destiny when they cross paths with Alexander Tatum, a mercenary surgeon. He is a hunter with the keen skill of one who has also been hunted. Prey turned predator. The victims quickly realize that Alexander is just the beginning of their problems, as they find themselves enmeshed in a fight for survival against a sociopath business man and his demonic staff, who will stop at nothing to prevail in the sale of Black Market Body Parts.