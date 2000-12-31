2000

Autopsy 7: Dead Man Talking

    December 31st, 2000

    The dead reveal their secrets once again in this 'Autopsy' special in which forensic experts show how they uncovered the truths behind bodies. Segments in this edition include: a Boy Scout leader who was freed from prison thanks to some unhatched maggot eggs; a shocking double homicide in classic Hitchcock tradition; a beloved doctor whose rapes might have gone unpunished had it not been for a persistent victim; an algae killer used in fish tanks that provides the clue to a series of mysterious poisoning murders; and an examination of the original Siamese twins.

