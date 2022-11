Not Available

Board up the windows and doors! More than 40 years after filming the 1968 horror masterpiece Night of the Living Dead, the 'dead' return in the all-new documentary Autopsy of the Dead. Packed with extensive cast & crew interviews, never-before-seen color photos and behind the scenes footage, visits to the original filming locations and other surprises, get ready for the most in-depth visual document on the making of the great American horror film that won t stay dead.