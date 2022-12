Not Available

A short piece commissioned by Antimatter Media Art, a "portrait of the artist by the artist", first exhibited as part of Automat compilation. It consists of recycled 8mm footage of Canadian landscapes, mixed materials, ink and film cement. ​ As an immigrant, looking for, and collecting, past images of Canada is a way of imagining a past that I don’t have in this country. The re-writing of the self is produced through the archive of others via associative montage.