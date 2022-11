Not Available

Based on a found West German super 8 film, circa the 1970s, this digital trace from the twilight of a more tactile, mechanical era was created using a hand-cranked 8mm projector. Transmitted via this juxtaposition of contemporary and obsolete technology, the mundane events in the film seem more distant in time than the 40 years since they were photographed, inviting reflection on recent tectonic shifts in human technology and culture.