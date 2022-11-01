Autour du Blues Meets Larry Carlton and Robben Ford

Not Available

In late 2006, the New Morning presented an incredible meeting of legendary blues players specially flown in from Nashville & Tokyo, to live it up in Paris. As the climax of the club's 25th Anniversary Festival - and a birthday gift from the musicians - this Franco-American guitar summit brought together for the first time the members of Autour du Blues (the cream of France's top studio musicians) and two of America's most brilliant guitar heroes, Larry Carlton and Robben Ford. The show was a smash success with the people of Paris.