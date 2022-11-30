Autour du mur

Not Available

One year after director Yilmaz Guney escaped from a Turkish prison, he started shooting his film the Wall on the injustices of the military regime in Turkey and at the same time, director Patrick Blossier began shooting this documentary on the techniques used by Guney to elicit the best performances from his actors. Guney himself comes across as often angry and impatient; he slaps a young actor so as to make him cry for a scene and shows about as much warmth as December in Moscow. Unfortunately, none of this contributes to garnering sympathy for his anti-military cause.