Autumn Fog

"Changes in the autumn colors in my garden were filmed on a day of gentle breezes. I captured close-ups of the dramatic reds, oranges, and greens of the foliage with their shadows moving in this environment of light wind. The original piece is presented as a two-projector performance, one showing negative film and the other a positive print of the same film. The two images are superimposed. Working with filters and hands as masks, I perform a color play between the two worlds of positive and negative color." –L.L.