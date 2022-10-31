Autumn of the Magician

Not Available

Scriptwriter, author, artist, sculptor, dramatist, architect, journalist, constructor, philanthropist, pedagogue, metalworker, inventor, public figure, agriculturist, gardener, chemist and simply a good person. He also plays football and the saxophone. In scale and versatility he is comparable to Leonardo da Vinci, but it is known that Leonardo could not play the saxophone, did not play football and did not write scripts. Tonino Guerra is the last representative of the Italian Renaissance.