Autumn on the East Slope

This is a perfect compilation of footage as you will see old SD40-2 helpers along with the new SD40E's, intermodal, freight, coal, and other various types of trains. In a little over 2 hours runtime, you will see 73 trains and 18 helper movements from Altoona to Cresson! Norfolk Southern's busy Pittsburgh Line traverses the state of Pennsylvania from Harrisburg to Pittsburgh. This popular mainline, originally built by the Pennsylvania Railroad, crosses the Allegheny mountain range and is a central artery for east-to-west commerce. It is also the home of the world famous Horseshoe Curve. This program focuses on the portion of this mainline from Altoona to Cresson - known as "The East Slope". We begin in Altoona and journey up the East Slope through locations such as McGarvey's curve, Horseshoe Curve, MG, MP245, Benny, Gallitzin, until finally completing our journey in Cresson.