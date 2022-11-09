Not Available

Autumn Scenes

    “The film is in three parts, each one exploring the fragmentary experience of perception by resorting to various forms of temporal and spatial dislocation. ‘Concrete Fall’ and ‘Fergus Walking’ are both filmed from a moving viewpoint, and the camera motion is ‘converted’ through simple editing and printing procedures to register subtle depths in space, the layering between foreground and infinity. In ‘Packeted Passages’ I filmed with two synchronized cameras and fused the two views in the printing stage into one disintegrated screen space.” – William Raban

