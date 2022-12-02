Not Available

Sanaz Sohrabi’s video-essay Auxiliary Mirrors addresses idea of the collective camera by examining the case of Zinedine Zidane’s head-butt in the final match of the 2006 World Cup soccer. This iconic moment was constructed by the mass circulation through media, creating a plethora of images by a multitude of creators, for world-wide spectatorship. Despite being a highly documented and viewed incident, the multiplication of these factors make the “truth” about what happened between the two actors difficult to attain. Following this examination, Sohrabi turns to an archival photograph during the analog era; in which the role of the medium and its author is central.