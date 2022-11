Not Available

An elderly man doesn`t share the same belief with everyone else of the existence of a modern-day head-hunter called Pangait. He believes instead that a head-hunter is a warrior, one who doesn`t take pleasure in beheading humans. There`s a reason why he thinks so, a reason he has keep hidden. He is the warrior himself, as evidenced by the battle scar on his neck and collection of skulls in his room, and he goes by the name Avakas.