Drama from India in the mid 1980s. Arumugam (Visu), a poor father, looks for a bridegroom for his daughter Uma (Ilavarasi). For Arumugam, the perfect bridegroom seems to be Bhaskaran (Karthik). Bhaskaran gets married with Uma. Bhaskaran understands his in-laws' financial problems and helps them. Bhaskaran suffers from brain tumor and he will die soon.