In a world turn to ashes by a war without mercy against mankind and machines, a little boy trying somehow to survive. Although the threat of robots is everywhere, he is forced to leave in search of food. Despite his efforts to hide, he ends up getting caught. While all seems lost, the reaction of the robot takes an unexpected turn . In a world turned to ashes by war between human and machines, a boy tries to survive. Even if the robot menace is everywhere, he goes on a quest for food. Despite his effort to stay hidden, he gets caught. While everything seems to be lost, the reaction of the robot is not going to be what he expected...