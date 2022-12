Not Available

Ernst is a figure on a postcard, which is in a card stand with many other motives. While the other cards are eagerly bought, no one is interested in his card and Ernst becomes increasingly discontented. Finally, he almost gets bought – but then he is put back crooked again. This brings his world into imbalance and he falls out. For him a colorful journey full of different styles of representation begins – whether 2D, 3D, live action and stop-motion.