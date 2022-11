Not Available

Explore the experimental film of the early days of cinema with this superb compilation of shorts, features and outtakes culled from the prolific collections of Raymond Rohauer and the George Eastman House. This volume includes works from Alberto Cavalcanti, Willard Maas, Sidney Peterson, Mary Ellen Bute, Chester Kessler, John Whitney, Dimitri Kirsanoff, Dudley Murphy, Marc'o, James Sibley Watson and others.