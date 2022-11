Not Available

This year Tobias Sammet's Avantasia will once again bring us an amazing all-star show with many famous musicians. Furthermore we can proudly say that it's the 12th time that Tobias Sammet visits Wacken and it's the fourth time he does it with Avantasia. Today we can also let the cat out of the bag and announce the bands awesome line-up for Wacken 2017!