Avariya - Cop's Daughter

A teenage girl nicknamed Avariya - "Crash" - is a rebel child that just can't get along with her family members that try to persuade her to behave normally - that is as other people do. But when Avariya gets gang-raped, his father (who is a cop) breaks all the rules and goes out for revenge.
|Vladimir Ilin
|Valeria's father
|Anastasia Voznesenskaya
|Valeria's mother
|Nikolai Pastukhov
|Valeria's grandfather
|Boris Romanov
|Andrey Olegovich
|Lyubov Sokolova
|The school history teacher
|Valentina Berezutskaya
|Passenger
