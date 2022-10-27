1989

Avariya - Cop's Daughter

  • Drama
  • Action

Release Date

October 9th, 1989

A teenage girl nicknamed Avariya - "Crash" - is a rebel child that just can't get along with her family members that try to persuade her to behave normally - that is as other people do. But when Avariya gets gang-raped, his father (who is a cop) breaks all the rules and goes out for revenge.

Cast

Vladimir IlinValeria's father
Anastasia VoznesenskayaValeria's mother
Nikolai PastukhovValeria's grandfather
Boris RomanovAndrey Olegovich
Lyubov SokolovaThe school history teacher
Valentina BerezutskayaPassenger

