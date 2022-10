Not Available

Avasara Police 100 is a Tamil language film starring K. Bhagyaraj with Dr. M. G. Ramachandran in the lead role. The film was released in the 1990. Approx 4000 ft of MGR's unfinished 1977 film Anna En Deivam was incorporated into totally new plot by director K.Bhagyaraj, resulting into this film. This film starts with K.Bhagyaraj searching for his father who raped his mother.