Avatar: Sozin’s Comet

Sozin's Comet is only three days away. Zuko tells the others what the Fire Lord plans on the day of the comet and the gang realizes that they must stop him before then. But Aang doubts that he can do what is expected of him. "Sozin's Comet" is the series finale of the American animated Nickelodeon television series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It was directed by Ethan Spaulding, Giancarlo Volpe, and Joaquim Dos Santos, and written by Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, and Aaron Ehasz. Although the finale is split into four episodes, it aired as a two-hour four-part movie on July 19, 2008.