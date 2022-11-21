Not Available

Kuppusamy (Nassar), an innocent man, dreams to perform in Pandi's troupe. Pandi (Delhi Ganesh) is a respected male troupe leader, and the troupe performs in Hindu festivals. Baasi (Bala Singh) is expelled from the troupe for his bad behaviour. Finally, Pandi accepts Kuppusamy into his troupe. Ponnamma (Revathi), Pandi's daughter, a blind girl, falls in love with Kuppusamy. For some time, the festivals organizers prefer female dancers. Pandi dies during a stage performance and the troupe splits up. Kuppusamy leaves the village with Ponnamma to become a cinema actor. There, they meet Baasi and he accommodates them. Baasi rapes Ponnamma and kills her. Kuppusamy is sent to a mental hospital but he manages to escape. Kuppusamy is determined to take revenge.