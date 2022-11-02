Ave Maria - Van dienstmaagd des heren tot koningin van de hemel

Not Available

Mary of Nazarene is one of the most popular female figures of our world's history. When feminist filmmaker and non-believer Nouchka van Brakel saw a painting of Mary, on which she was told that she would give birth to the Messiah, she was struck by Mary's rather reserved expression. Instead of happiness or humble devotion, the look on her face was doubtful. This fascinated Nouchka van Brakel, and led her to make AVE MARIA, a documentary on the one hand about this mythical, particularly beloved woman and on the other hand about her worshippers who make her Queen of Heaven. AVE MARIA portrays the untameable longing of mankind for the Mother of all mothers; from Virgin Mary, to Mother of the Son of God, to Lady of All Nations, to Queen of Heaven. What powerful emotions drive those devoted to Mary? Journeys to Turkey, Poland, Spain and The Netherlands gradually reveal the mystery.... A fascinating quest.