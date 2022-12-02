Avec ma mère à la mer

Not Available

Following a suicide attempt by her depressed mother, Clément (26 years old) agrees to go to the sea with her in the family apartment so that she can get better. Only Clément also has his own life: a rather possessive girlfriend and above all a new job waiting for him. How is he going to "save" his mother, who tries to become the director of her son's life through all kinds of emotional blackmail? How can he cut the umbilical cord with his mother when she is suffering and depressed?