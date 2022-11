Not Available

All Excess is Avenged Sevenfold's first DVD which was released on July 17, 2007. The DVD includes a documentary with footage dating back to 1999, four live performances, along with four music videos, and several out-takes. The DVD was created to portray how Avenged Sevenfold started in a unique way different from typical mainstream band DVDs. This was done by giving the viewer a look into the thoughts of, the relationships between, and the background of the band.