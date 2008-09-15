Avenged Sevenfold: Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough

2008

Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough is the first live album and DVD package released on September 16, 2008 by Avenged Sevenfold from Warner Bros. Records. The live DVD features the band's April 10, 2008 hometown show at Long Beach Arena headlining the Rockstar Taste of Chaos tour, while the CD contains previously unreleased B-sides that were recorded during the making of Avenged Sevenfold, plus various covers, and other never-before-heard material. The DVD was directed by Core Entertainment's Rafa Alcantara, who also worked on the band's critically acclaimed 2007 road documentary All Excess. On August 15, 2008, a trailer was released by Avenged Sevenfold on their YouTube channel. On September 5, 2008, Avenged Sevenfold released the live version of "Seize the Day" from the DVD through their imeem account. "Unholy Confessions" and "Scream" were later streamed before the release as well.