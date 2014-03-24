2014

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 2014

Studio

Sony Pictures

After interfering with a top secret mission, THE PUNISHER is taken into custody by S.H.I.E.L.D. AGENT and AVENGER, BLACK WIDOW. At the orders of Director Nick Fury, Punisher and Black Widow are sent on a mission to stop LEVIATHAN, a global terrorist organization, that plans to sell stolen S.H.I.E.L.D. technology to the highest bidder. Now, the vigilante and spy must work together to prevent this technology from falling into the wrong hands. The fate of the world, and of the AVENGERS, hangs in the balance.

Cast

Miyuki SawashiroNatasha Romanoff / Black Widow (voice)
Tesshō GendaFrank Castle / The Punisher (voice)
Hideaki TezukaNick Fury (voice)
Hiroki TouchiElihas Starr (voice)
Ryūzaburō ŌtomoCain (voice)
Junko MinagawaMaria Hill (voice)

