Aventura Live in Chile 2012

Not Available

The Dominican group Aventura, won with the romance of their songs, the rhythm of the bachata, the thousands of spectators who enjoyed their show on the second night of the Festival of Vina del Mar and wiped out all the contest prizes given Aventura , at the head of its charismatic leader, Romeo Santos, opened with a Poupurri which included hits like for a second, contempt and its venom, which were echoed by some 15,000 spectators that filled the amphitheater of the Quinta Vergara, which is held every year the Festival of Vina del Mar.