Saul Sanchez returns home to the rough Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, also known as The Avenues, after serving a decade-long prison sentence. Once back, Saul seeks a reunion with his estranged young daughter. Guided by a sympathetic parole officer, who discovers his hidden illiteracy, Saul begins writing a letter to his daughter and begins a journey of self-discovery amid pressure from his gangland Avenidas familia. As Saul separates himself from old friends, he mentors a troubled teenage neighbor following an all-too-familiar gang path. Based on a true story, "Avenues" tells a deeply personal story of fatherhood and the isolation felt by former convicts.

