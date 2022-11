Not Available

Funky R&B group Average White Band performs at the 1977 Montreux Jazz Festival in this concert video. The Scottish group headlines the evening in a standout performance (at the height of their career) that features their hits "Pick Up the Pieces," "Work to Do," "A Love of Your Own" and "Cut the Cake." One of the band's original producers, Arif Mardin, mixed the original multi-track tapes from the show to achieve PCM Stereo and surround sound.