Aves: Magnificent Frigate Bird, Great Flamingo

We have tried to achieve a multi-layered mobile space – if you will – by means of the disparate motion of overlapping forms in flight. The frigate bird and flamingo were selected for their distinct light profile and unique movement. The film frame is a translation of my drawings. Sequential structuring of related forms in flight establishes the flow of content. The frame is contained in and moves through a limited sky determined in each segment by the peculiarities of the flight. Flight motion empirically introduces a perimental illusion of space as well as an illusion of distance between the film surface and viewer.