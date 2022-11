Not Available

Where Buffy leaves off, Avia Richards the vampire huntress begins. Avia wages a tireless one-woman war against the evil demons hidden among us who live to feed on the next unsuspecting victim. Armed only with a samurai sword, Avia dauntlessly hunts down the bloodsuckers, putting her life on the line in a daily do-or-die battle. But Avia's personal demons often seem to cast a longer shadow than the monstrous foes she fights.