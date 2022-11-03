Aviation Vacation

Not Available

Spot gags on an around-the-world trip by airplane. The plane takes off like a bird by hopping into the sky, then follows along the railroad tracks dodging obstacles and going through the tunnel. A modernized Mount Rushmore includes Franklin W. Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie, the Democratic and Republican Party nominees for president in 1940. In Ireland, a tenor sings until a hair gets stuck in the projector gate. The tenor yells, "Hey you up there, get that hair out of here!", and a silhouette hand plucks the hair away. In Africa, an ostrich can't find any of his friends, who all have their heads stuck in the sand.