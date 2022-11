Not Available

A number of different DJs who are all close friends until Tim will play during the evening: David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. During the live concert, the singers who participated in Avicii's biggest songs - artists such as Aloe Blacc, Rita Ora, Adam Lambert and Sandro Cavazza, and others - will perform Avicii's origins simultaneously with a 30-man band.