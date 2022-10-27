Not Available

Avidathepole Ivideyum

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Century Films

Avidathepole Ivideyum movie revolves around Anirudhan (Mammootty) and Sugumaran (Mohanlal) who are roommates and are both pharmaceutical company executives. Sugumaran is urbane and somewhat westernized in attitude, Anirudhan is more of a son-of-the-soil type. During a trip to Anirudhan's village, Sugumaran falls in love with Sujatha (Shobana) who is Anirudhan's sister. Concurrently, Anirudhan takes a liking for Neelima (Anitha),who is Sugumaran's sister. The two couples marry, and then are face the realities of marrying across classes.

Cast

ShobanaSujatha
MohanlalSukumaran
M.G SomanRavi
Adoor BhasiRaghavan
Karamana Janardanan NairPadmanabha Kurup
SukumariThankamani

