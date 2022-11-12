Not Available

A dealer of stolen goods and a singer, Avinash finds his life turned upside down when goons break into his house, assault his fiancée, Dr. Sapna, and his brother, Sumit; kill his mother; abduct and then torture him in order to compel him to tell them about the whereabouts of a missing video film. He attempts to fight back, is shot at sea, and is believed to have perished. He does survive, but has lost his memory. Soon he will not only be chased by goons, but a woman, Nisha, will attempt to seduce him; another woman, Alka, will claim to be his wife; Rajan, a Police Inspector, will befriend him; and a terrorist, Pratap, and his goons are determined to get the video-film at any and all cost.