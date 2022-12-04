$aving Dat Money

Not Available

The video of "$ave Dat Money" became popular on Facebook and Twitter almost immediately after it was released, in which Lil' Dicky tried to get key lements from expensive videos, which were all free. He knocked on the door of a stranger's mansion and asked to use the house for 15 minutes. He managed to get a free sports car, penetrated into the otherworldly world of Hollywood nightclubs, and even crashed a T-Pain video-shoot. How did he accomplish such a bold quest? The documentary has all the behind-the-scenes stories during the creation of the video, and there were many gags in the process.