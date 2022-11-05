1936

Avodah

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    January 18th, 1936

    Studio

    Not Available

    This documentary celebrates the pioneering labors of early Jewish settlers in Palestine. With striking visuals and a remarkable soundtrack the film records the technological and agricultural accomplishments of the pioneers and extols the idea of a socialist Jewish state. Footage includes shots taken at the Jaffa port and on various kibbutzes of the time; Lerski's expressive style creates an almost mythic image of the Jew in Palestine, toiling and triumphing amidst the sweeping desert landscape.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images