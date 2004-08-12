2004

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 2004

Studio

Revolution Sun Studios

When scientists discover something in the Arctic that appears to be a buried Pyramid, they send a research team out to investigate. Little do they know that they are about to step into a hunting ground where Aliens are grown as sport for the Predator race. The films sees two of the largest comic and movie franchises collide in an all out war.

Cast

Sanaa LathanAlexa Woods
Raoul BovaSebastian de Rosa
Ewen BremnerGraeme Miller
Colin SalmonMaxwell Stafford
Tommy FlanaganMark Verheiden
Joseph RyeJoe Connors

View Full Cast >

Images