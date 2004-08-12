AVP: Alien vs. Predator

When scientists discover something in the Arctic that appears to be a buried Pyramid, they send a research team out to investigate. Little do they know that they are about to step into a hunting ground where Aliens are grown as sport for the Predator race. The films sees two of the largest comic and movie franchises collide in an all out war.
|Sanaa Lathan
|Alexa Woods
|Raoul Bova
|Sebastian de Rosa
|Ewen Bremner
|Graeme Miller
|Colin Salmon
|Maxwell Stafford
|Tommy Flanagan
|Mark Verheiden
|Joseph Rye
|Joe Connors
