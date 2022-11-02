Not Available

Incredibly popular already, Avril Lavigne is now a global international superstar of the first order. And with each new album eclipsing the one before, and her live shows becoming more and more dynamic, it's easy to see why. Avril Lavigne: Girlstalk is an exclusive documentary film which charts this incredible woman's rise to the top, and shows how her unique and determination helped shape her career. It tells Avril's complete story from growing up in Canada and dreaming of pop success, to achieving more than she could ever have imagined. Featuring archive footage, exclusive interviews, rare photographs, contributions from friends, associates and contemporaries, location shoots and numerous other features, this DVD features easily the best portrayal of Avril yet to emerge.