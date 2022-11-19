Avril Lavigne Live at Budokan

Not Available

Live at Budokan features by far the greatest live set from Avril Lavigne ever professionally recorded. Her incredible vocal range really shines throughout this concert and is just an overall spectacular showcase of her talent. I cannot say enough good things about this concert. Almost every performance is flawless. From high energy performances of He Wasn't, Take Me Away and Unwanted, incredible piano performances of Together, Forgotten and Slipped Away and an amazing acoustic performance of Nobody's Home among other 5 star performances, this 18 song live setlist is an absolute must have for any Avril Lavigne fan.