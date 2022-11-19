Avril Lavigne: My World

Not Available

Avril Like She's Never Been Seen Before! Avril Lavigne is up-front, outrageous and totally in contral. And now her first DVD gives you a front-row seat at her Buffalo, NY concert and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her amazing life. Go deeper into Avril's world and see and hear for yourself why Avril is real, rockin' and anything but ordinary. Includes: Try To Shut Me Up Tour: Buffalo NY concert Musik-Videos: 01 Complicated 02 I'm With You 03 Knockin' On Heaven's Door 04 Losing Grip 05 SK8er Boi Audio CD: 01 Fuel (live) 02 Basketcase (live) 03 Unwanted (live) 04 SK8er Boi (live) 05 Knockin' On Heaven's Door (live) 06 Why (UK B-side)