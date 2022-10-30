Avril Lavigne: The Best Damn Tour - Live in Toronto

Not Available

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne plays the hits that earned her legions of screaming fans (and launched a thousand ringtones) on The Best Damn Tour, a full-length presentation of her 2008 concert in Toronto. Opening with monster hit "Girlfriend," Lavigne rocks through every one of her major singles, including "Complicated," "My Happy Ending," and the ubiquitous "Sk8R BOI." 01. Girlfriend 02. I Can Do Better 03. Complicated 04. My Happy Ending 05. I’m With You 06. I Always Get What I Want (Linkin Park Instrumental — Dancers Only) 07. When You’re Gone 08. Innocence 09. Don’t Tell Me 10. Hot 11. Losing Grip (Joan Jett Cover, “Bad Reputation”) 12. Eeverything Back But You 13. Runaway / Mickey (Toni Basil Song - Partial) 14. The Best Damn Thing 15. I Don’t Have To Try 16. He Wasn’t 17. SK8R Boi