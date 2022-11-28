AWA Superclash II

Not Available

SuperClash II was the second SuperClash professional wrestling event produced by American Wrestling Association (AWA). The event took place at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California on May 2, 1987. The show was promoted as the AWA's most important show of the year. Unlike SuperClash I and SuperClash III, the second event featured mainly AWA wrestlers. While not the last match of the show the main event was a match between Curt Henning and Nick Bockwinkel for the AWA World Heavyweight Championship. The show featured six additional matches that were taped for television and shown as part of the AWA's weekly television shows in subsequent weeks.