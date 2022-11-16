Not Available

Advocate Jayant (Rajesh Khanna) a criminal lawyer believes that a lawyer's duty is to do service to his client alone and to bail him out of his trouble even if his client is in reality a criminal. His close friend Amit is an honest police inspector who brings many of the goons that are part of gang of smugglers led by Mulchand Malhotra but they are let off by the court when he uses his skills and knowledge about the loopholes in law. Jayant helps Mulchand in setting his workmen free from jail. Amit Gupta asks Jayant to be more responsible when he defends criminals, who are repeat offenders. Later Amit is killed and this motivates Amit's brother Vijay to join the police force.