This story tells about the romance between Andika and Puteri. Andika is a Chief Editor of a magazine, while Puteri works as Andika's personal assistant. The story begins when Andika received a call from his former girlfriend, SARA, who invited him to her wedding. He brought Puteri as his date and after spending some time with her, he felt different.. he became a changed man. Happier than he has ever been.