Not Available

The Woods in Marion N.Y. have a past. Hunters report unusual activity, hikers describe chilling experiences , parents warn their children to avoid the woods, and the lucky few who survive the woods alone have all gone insane. When a young girl does not heed her parents warning, she goes missing in the woods. Three friends decide to document their search for the truth. What they witness can't be explained. In the end only one is left wandering Awake In The Woods!