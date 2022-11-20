Not Available

Sam decides to break off her engagement and leave her tumultuous relationship behind after a brief but life-altering experience. She resolves to focus on finding herself, her peace of mind and happiness and in the process she meets Jake, the man of her dreams. Everything seems perfect until she starts experiencing hallucinations and recurring nightmares that prompt her to question her own sanity. The process of self discovery leads Sam to realize how fear and the memories of the past are subconsciously preventing her from getting what she wants the most.