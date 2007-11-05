Awaken the Dead

Two down and out strangers are brought together by mysterious letters into a safe house as the world around them is infected by an experimental virus that transforms the living into the living dead. She is a former prostitute hiding from the world. He is a former assassin turned priest who has renounced violence. Together they must unravel the mystery of the letters if they hope to survive.
|Gary Kohn
|Christopher
|Paul Dion Monte
|Nick
|Will Harris
|Grin
|Mads Koudal
|Blender zombie
View Full Cast >