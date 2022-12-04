Awakening Boy

Not Available

Ono, the mechanical goblin, received the prophet's prophecy and embarked on a journey to find the legendary leader of the natural disaster, and resist the coming end times. In the college, Lin Mo, a Muggle boy, was abused and molested by a campus bully. He couldn't help but refused the help of Luo Xiaowan, a genius kendo girl who rescued him. The lonely Lin Mo was in his dreamland and saw The mysterious elemental creature awakened a black mark in his palm. Since then, his life has become no longer ordinary. Lin Mo, who was attacked by the assassin of the mysterious guards, was rescued by Ono, who pretended to be a transfer student. In order to become stronger and protect the girl he likes, he embarked on assiduous practice. When Lin Mo was finally with Luo Xiaowan, the glamorous beauty, Meng Xueer, who had landed in the air, attacked with a bigger conspiracy . Faced with the seriously injured Ono and Luo Xiaowan, who did not know his life or death, Lin Mo no longer chose to escape.